Friday, November 11, 2022
LISD teacher dies after crash

By Mark Smith
Jose Dominguez, screenshot from a LISD video

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school.

Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.

Dominguez worked at LHS Harmon for several years, and was a finalist for LISD Teacher of the Year in 2018.

“Mr. Dominguez was an incredible educator, colleague and friend, whose impact was felt well beyond the walls of his classroom,” LISD said in a statement. “He will be deeply missed by the students and staff at Harmon, and by his peers across LISD.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

