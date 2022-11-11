Foodie Friday: Diego’s Deli

You know about GiroPizza which then became Giro Trattoria & Pizza. And now on top of being a full-service pizza and authentic Italian restaurant, owner Diego Stefani has opened up Diego’s Deli at the back of his space where he’s now offering Italian sandwiches, homemade pasta, Italian groceries, and more.

Over the last few years Diego has become well-known in the community for his gregarious personality and passion for sharing his culture with his community. And he’s now excited to share even a little more of his Italian heritage. If you want a quick bite to eat, stop in for a sandwich. If you’re looking for something to cook for dinner, stop in for any of their grab-n-go items. If you’re putting together a killer charcuterie board for an event, stop in to check out Diego’s incredible selection of authentic meats and cheeses.

We had so much fun checking out all the amazing products Diego has stocked in Diego’s Deli and loved getting to try out so many of his amazing authentic Italian sandwiches.

Perhaps his most signature sandwich is fittingly called The Diego Panino which comes loaded with Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, Spicy Sopressata, Salami, Speck (smoked prosciutto) and Provolone on a delicious focaccia bread served grilled.

Other sandwiches you’ll find include a traditional Italian, the Viola, and the Pancetta which is essentially Italian bacon.

So, the next time you’re looking for an authentic bite of Italian food or you need to stock up on some authentic Italian groceries, stop into Diego’s Deli located at the back of Giro Trattoria & Pizza for their amazing assortment of breads, pastas, olive oils, drinks, meats, and cheeses.

*Diego’s Deli is located at 3711 Justin Rd #100, Flower Mound, TX 75028.