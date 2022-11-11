Foodie Friday: Who’s cooking for Thanksgiving so you don’t have to?

If you’re looking for someone else to cook Thanksgiving dinner, or you’re just looking for something to supplement what you’ve already got going on, check out what these local restaurants are offering this year.

Marty B’s

One of Denton County’s most popular restaurants is offering your choice of turkey breast, boneless ham or smoked tenderloinas well as some killer sides and their signature desserts including our favorite – Texas Sheet Cake! You can place your order online at martybsplace.com up until Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

The Bartonville Store

The Bartonville Store has Thanksgiving meals to-go again this year. You can purchase a whole meal or items a la carte. They’ll have smoked turkey, pineapple bourbon glazed ham, and lots of delicious sides like their signature Jalapeno Cranberry Sauce. They’ll also have charcuterie boards available for purchase. You can place your order on their website: thebartonvillestore.com.

Seven Loaves Catering

If you’re hosting a holiday event, Seven Loaves Catering is accepting bookings. This year their holiday menu includes items like Turkey & Cranberry Meatballs, Goat Cheese Canapes, whole meats, and a family heat and serve meal with all the usual holiday items including your choice of roasted, smoked, or fried turkey. Call 972-293-5111 or email [email protected] to place your order.

407 BBQ

The legendary 407 BBQ in Argyle is once again offering their Thanksgiving Family Meals: 2.5lb of smoked turkey breast, 2.5lb of smoked ham, four large sides, cornbread dressing, and turkey gravy. They also have family-size banana pudding, along with pumpkin and pecan pies. Order now at 407bbq.com.

Awesome Times

If you’re looking for a delicious family Thanksgiving meal package, you’ll want to check out Highland Village’s newest restaurant. They are offering a ham package that serves 4-6 people with a tater tot casserole, green bean casserole, mac ‘n cheese, salad, and a dozen rolls. Or if you don’t want the whole meal, you can order items a la carte at awesometimestx.com.

Old Town Market

Old Town Market in Double Oak always has an incredible selection for Thanksgiving and this year is no different. You can choose from their smoked turkeys, hams, rib roasts, duck, sides, and pies. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17 at oldtownmeatmarket.com.

The Barrel

New to Bartonville Town Center, The Barrel is joining in the Thanksgiving fun by offering prime rib dinners to-go with sides and cheesecakes. If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying out their food yet, we are sure this would make for a Thanksgiving meal everyone would enjoy and remember! www.thebarrelbars.com

Sullivan BBQ

Sullivan BBQ is ready to help you gobble till you wobble with items like smoked turkey, smoked ham, sides, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of holiday pies. Place your order by calling them at 469-451-5599 by Nov. 20.

AshJenn Desserts

AshJenn in The Shops at Lakeside has some amazing options for your Thanksgiving desserts. Sharmon’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie is what started it all and would be the perfect addition to your meal. They also have cheesecakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more! They are currently taking orders for full-size desserts through Nov. 9, so call them at 469-240-0404 to place yours soon!

Linnybird Bake Shop

Linnybird Bake Shop in Hickory Creek has grown exponentially in popularity since opening their bigger location last year. We ordered their French Silk Chocolate Pie with the pretzel crust for our Thanksgiving dinner last year and it was a huge hit. Their Thanksgiving pre-orders go live Nov. 6 and you’ll want to get your order in at linnybirdbakeshop.com because we anticipate they’ll sell out quickly.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Buttermilk Sky’s pies are always sure to be a big hit at your Thanksgiving feast. Their Apple is our personal favorite, but they also have an incredible Pumpkin Pie available through Thanksgiving. You can pre-order yours today at buttermilkskypie.com.

Flour Shop Bakery

The Flour Shop Bakery always has lots of delectable treats available for Thanksgiving orders. Choose from their assortment of pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cobblers, breads, cookies and more! This year they’re also introducing take and bake pies. Call 972-355-3600 or email [email protected]. Pickup will be Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their website or Facebook page to see if they’re offering any Thanksgiving specials!