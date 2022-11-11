High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals.

Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.

Argyle special teams got in on the act when Nathaniel Bruce returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, and then Gailey gave the Eagles a 28-0 lead at the end of one on a 33-yard touchdown pass to RJ Bunnell.

In the second quarter, Gailey and Hodson hooked up again, this time on a 33-yard touchdown pass followed by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Gailey to Wayne Pritts to give the Eagles a 42-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Watson Bell rushed for a 2-yard score to make it 49-0 Argyle heading into the fourth.

Alex Moeller hit Max Bland on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 56-0 lead and Bell scored again on a 2-yard run to finish out the game.

Argyle (11-0, 6-0) will play Wichita Falls Rider on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells.

Guyer 42, Marcus 7

The Wildcats advanced to the area round on Friday night with a resounding victory over Marcus.

Ahmed Yussuf scored an 8-yard run to make it 7-0 Guyer, but Marcus tied things up on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cole Welliver to Chance Sautter.

Guyer’s Jackson Arnold scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the second quarter and followed up just before the half with another 1-yard run to make it 21-7 at the half.

Arnold hit Si Stovall on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7 Guyer early in the third and then Trey Joyner scored on a 10-yard run to make it 35-7 Guyer late in the third.

Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 6:45 to play in the game to make it 42-7 Wildcats.

Guyer (11-0, 7-0) will play Highland Park at 7 p.m. Friday at The Star in Frisco.

Marcus wrapped up the season with an overall record of 6-5 and a 5-2 mark in district in competition.

Lewisville 43, Allen 18

Lewisville had little trouble with Allen on Friday night, defeating the Eagles by a score of 43-18.

The Farmers got things going with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Terrell to Jaydan Hardy, but Allen scored a touchdown of its own to make it 7-6 Lewisville heading into the second quarter.

Terrell scored on a 1-yard keeper less than a minute into the second quarter and on a 2-yard rush six minutes later to make it 20-6 heading into halftime for the Farmers.

In the third quarter, Freddy Joya drilled a 48-yard field goal to make it 23-6 and Lewisville took a 30-6 lead early in the fourth on a 5-yard run from Viron Ellison.

Allen scored again early in the fourth quarter, but Lewisville responded when Terrell ran for a 26-yard touchdown run to make it 37-12 Farmers.

Allen answered with another touchdown with just under 5 minutes to play in the fourth, but with 1:44 left on the clock, Terrell broke an 81-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

Terrell and Ellison combined for 319 yards rushing and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Lewisville (10-1, 7-0) will play Arlington Martin in the area round at a time and date to be determined.

Liberty Christian 50, Coram Deo Academy 6

The Liberty Christian Warriors won in convincing fashion on Friday night, defeating Flower Mound Coram Deo by a score of 50-6.

After jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, Luke Thompson scored on a 1-yard run for the Warriors to make it 29-0.

Two minutes later, Thompson scored on an 11-yard run, and with 7 minutes to play in the first half, Jacob Vaughan hit Michael Stump on a 51-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 43-0 lead.

Thompson tacked on a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 50-0 LCS.

Coram Deo would score a late touchdown, but Liberty Christian will advance.

The Warriors (10-1, 4-0) will play FW All Saints in the next round at a time and date to be determined.

Midlothian 51, Northwest 34

The Texans rallied late, but were not able to come all the way back, falling to Midlothian in the opening round of the playoffs.

Midlothian scored first to make it 6-0 halfway through the first quarter, but the Texans responded with a touchdown run from Ife Durodoye for 5 yards to take a 7-6 lead into the second.

The Panthers then scored 31 unanswered points before Northwest scored again on a 4-yard pass from Jake Strong to Logan Jeskevic to make it 37-13 Midlothian at the half.

The Panthers then scored two straight touchdowns, before Strong hit Joseph Rivas for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 51-20 Midlothian.

The Texans scored again when Strong hit Kenan Reil for a 35-yard pass to make it 51-26, and Strong followed that up with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Reil late in the fourth.

Northwest finished the season with a 6-5 overall record and 5-3 mark in district competition.