Argyle reducing frequency of council meetings

The Argyle Town Council voted this week to reduce the frequency of its meetings.

The council usually met once a month, but in March 2020, the council decided to change that schedule to twice a month to keep up with a lot of work.

“We had a lot going on at that time,” Town Administrator Erika McComis said during Monday’s council meeting. “We had to schedule special meetings all the time.”

Councilman Ron Schmidt expressed interest in returning to monthly meetings, in large part to reduce the workload on staff members. Mayor Bryan Livingston and other council members also supported the change. Starting in January, council meetings will be held on the third Monday of the month. Some special meetings will be needed, but council expects to meet less frequently than twice a month.