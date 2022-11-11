Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Saturday morning

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
0

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning for Denton County and other counties north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

After a cool and rainy Friday, the first freeze of the season is expected in overnight in Denton County, and it may kill or damage crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service. The lowest temperatures are expected farther west, while some parts of eastern Denton County may not quite reach the freezing point of 32 degrees. Around the time of sunrise, winds of 10-15 mph could bring wind chill values in the mid-to-low 20s.

Residents are encouraged to make sure outdoor plumbing is well insulated and that outdoor pets and livestock have shelter from the cold.

More widespread freezing temperatures are expected throughout North Texas the next night, as all of the Metroplex is forecast to dip around or below 32 degrees.

The forecast calls for consistently cool temperatures to follow, with high temperatures in the upper 40s/lower 50s and lows in the mid-30s each day through Thursday.

Previous articleHarvest Happenings — November 2022
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.