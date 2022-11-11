Freeze Warning issued for Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning for Denton County and other counties north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

After a cool and rainy Friday, the first freeze of the season is expected in overnight in Denton County, and it may kill or damage crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service. The lowest temperatures are expected farther west, while some parts of eastern Denton County may not quite reach the freezing point of 32 degrees. Around the time of sunrise, winds of 10-15 mph could bring wind chill values in the mid-to-low 20s.

Residents are encouraged to make sure outdoor plumbing is well insulated and that outdoor pets and livestock have shelter from the cold.

More widespread freezing temperatures are expected throughout North Texas the next night, as all of the Metroplex is forecast to dip around or below 32 degrees.

The forecast calls for consistently cool temperatures to follow, with high temperatures in the upper 40s/lower 50s and lows in the mid-30s each day through Thursday.