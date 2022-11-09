Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.

“As we move forward to the start of the 88th Legislature in January, our team will continue traveling across the district, meeting Texans where they are and listening. I am ready to do the people’s work and put forth the solutions that will keep our great state the beacon of freedom for our Nation,” Parker said.

Voters selected former Flower Mound councilman Ben Bumgarner to replace Parker as State Rep. in District 63. Denton County Judge Andy Eads was reelected to another four-year term.

“It’s a great honor to get to serve as County Judge again,” Eads said Tuesday night. “I think this is a report card on the good work the county has been involved in the last four years. We’ve been through a lot together, with the pandemic, but I’m very proud of the work that the Commissioners Court, county employees and our partners have come together in unprecedented ways to address the times we’ve been living in.”

Denton County voters overwhelmingly approved the county’s $650 million roads bond package, and Eads said transportation will remain a top priority in the fast-growing county.

“We will continue the good work of increasing mobility as we welcome new residents to Denton County,” he said.

In other proposition news, about three-quarters of City of Denton voters approved an ordinance to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses. And a recall effort against Denton City Council member Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was successful.

Residents of Flower Mound voted overwhelmingly to reauthorize the town’s dedicated sales taxes, and Bartonville residents supported a measure to reduce the town’s Community Development Corporation Sales and Use Tax and increase the Street Maintenance Tax. In Justin, voters approved propositions related to a new street maintenance sales tax and the adoption of a home rule charter.

See the unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and the Denton County Elections Office, as of midnight, below. All precincts are reporting unless otherwise indicated:

National (52% reporting)

U.S. Rep., District 26

(R) Michael Burgess (i): 140,357 votes, 69.8%

(L) Mike Kolls: 60,756 votes, 30.2%

State Legislature (52% reporting)

State Senator, District 12

(R) Tan Parker: 161,695 votes, 61.7%

(D) Francine Ly: 100,324 votes, 38.3%

State Rep., District 57

(R) Richard Hayes: 29,602 votes, 64.9%

(L) Darren Hamilton: 15,987 votes, 35.1%

State Rep., District 63

(R) Ben Bumgarner: 26,618 votes, 55.2%

(D) H. Denise Wooten: 21,571 votes, 44.8%

State Rep., District 65

(R) Kronda Thimesch: 30,967 votes, 59.5%

(D) Brittney Verdell: 21,066 votes, 40.5%

Denton County

County Judge

(R) Andy Eads (i): 184,941, 59.5%

(D) Fabian Thomas: 126,094 votes, 40.5%

County Clerk

(R) Juli Luke (i): 182,005 votes, 58.6%

(D) Angela Brewer: 128,501 votes, 41.4%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

(R) Alan Wheeler: 26,636 votes, 55%

(D) Olivia Jeffers: 21,834 votes, 45%

Proposition A ($650M roads bond election)

For: 229,013 votes, 74.1%

Against: 80,043 votes, 25.9%

City of Denton

Proposition A (recall of Alison Maguire)

Yes: 8,669 votes, 64%

No: 4,887 votes, 36%

Proposition B (decriminalization of marijuana)

For the ordinance: 32,610 votes, 71.4%

Against: 13,092 votes, 28.6%

Town of Bartonville

Proposition A (Sales tax reallocation)

For: 784 votes, 86.3%

Against: 124 votes, 13.7%