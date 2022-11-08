Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval

Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.

In July, the Denton City Council voted to add a proposition to Tuesday’s ballot that, if approved, the city would then direct the Denton Police Department to no longer enforce low-level marijuana offenses. Now that it is approved, Denton police officers will no longer write tickets or make arrests for possession of small amounts of pot and paraphernalia, and they’ll no longer stop and frisk people when they smell weed.

The new ordinance will not apply when Denton police are investigating felony crimes, nor will it apply to state and federal agencies or to the Texas Woman’s University and University of North Texas jurisdictions.