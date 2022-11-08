Denton County voters overwhelmingly approve TRIP-22 roads bond package

A $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways throughout Denton County has been approved by voters, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond by a vote of 75.2% for, and 24.8% against, out of 222,883 early votes. No Election Day precincts are reporting yet, as of 8 p.m., but this story will be updated when those results are released.

The Denton County Commissioners Court called the election in July, saying that as the county and area continues to grow quickly, more money is needed to alleviate traffic congestion.

More than 119 projects — some large, some small — throughout the county will be supported financially by the bond package. Some of the proposed projects in southern Denton County include adding frontage roads to I-35W, reconstructing Hickory Hill Road in Argyle, extending Denton Creek Boulevard in Canyon Falls to I-35W, extending FM 1171 from I-35W to the city of Justin, repaving Kings Road in Double Oak, extending Kirkpatrick Lane in Flower Mound, and many more.

Denton County uses funds from the bond programs to begin engineering, right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocations and other start-up costs to ensure state and federal highway projects are potentially given higher priority. In addition, the county works with area cities to cover a portion of costs to improve or expand major thoroughfares.

