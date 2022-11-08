Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Early voting results

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
0
27

Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office.

According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters.

Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and will be released later in the evening, and updates can be found here.

Here are the unofficial early voting results for races in southern Denton County, as of 7:30 p.m.

National

U.S. Rep., District 26

(R) Michael Burgess (i): 116,966 votes, 67.3%

(L) Mike Kolls: 56,908 votes, 32.7%

State Legislature

State Senator, District 12

(R) Tan Parker: 74,900 votes, 62.7%

(D) Francine Ly: 44,649 votes, 37.3%

State Rep., District 57

(R) Richard Hayes: 27,940 votes, 64.6%

(L) Darren Hamilton: 15,286 votes, 35.4%

State Rep., District 63

(R) Ben Bumgarner: 26,040 votes, 55.3%

(D) H. Denise Wooten: 21,016 votes, 44.7%

State Rep., District 65

(R) Kronda Thimesch: 30,967 votes, 59.5%

(D) Brittney Verdell: 21,066 votes, 40.5%

Denton County

County Judge

(R) Andy Eads (i): 132,472 votes, 59%

(D) Fabian Thomas: 92,045 votes, 41%

County Clerk

(R) Juli Luke (i): 130,031 votes, 58%

(D) Angela Brewer: 94,068 votes, 42%

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

(R) Alan Wheeler: 19,227 votes, 54%

(D) Olivia Jeffers: 16,363 votes, 46%

Proposition A, $650M roads bond election

For: 167,543 votes, 75.2%

Against: 55,340 votes, 24.8%

City of Denton

Proposition A (recall of Alison Maguire)

Yes: 6,822 votes, 64.4%

No: 3,771 votes, 35.6%

Proposition B (decriminalization of marijuana)

For the ordinance: 24,047 votes, 70.3%

Against: 10,180 votes, 29.7%

Texas Governor’s race results can be found here.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

