Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Around Argyle — November 2022

Argyle High School was officially awarded its 12th overall and record 10th consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup on Oct. 21 at Eagle Stadium. The UIL Lone Star Cup honors the best overall academic, athletic and music programs in Texas. Argyle posted a record 168 points, which is the most in the history of the award dating back to 1997. (Photo by Steve Wohnoutka)
Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston

There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive.

On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.

Next up, Argyle celebrated National Arbor Day on November 5th at Town Hall. The town is going for its fourth consecutive recognition as a Tree City USA community. As part of our observance of Arbor Day, we distributed free trees to Argyle residents, limit one per household. I served donuts and coffee outside as the trees were being picked up.

We are days away from celebrating America’s Veterans with our second annual flag display. This year, thanks to funding provided by the town council and private citizens led by the Argyle Veterans group, the town’s Public Works team will be installing 200 flags along US 377. The flags will remain on display through the Veterans Day weekend, reminding citizens of the service of the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coast guardsmen who have served or are currently serving our country. The town’s growing flag collection will again be put on display to celebrate Memorial Day and July 4th. I hope you will join me in expressing your gratitude to a Veteran on November 11th.

The Argyle Christmas Tree Lighting event, hosted by Keep Argyle Beautiful, is just around the corner. From 4 – 7 p.m. on December 3, plan to join your neighbors at Argyle First Baptist Church for games, crafts, refreshments, music and merriment. Santa and his elves are invited, and he and Mrs. Claus are looking forward to pictures with Argyle youngsters. Bring your unwanted new or used adult bike for the KAB bicycle collection drive. If your business is interested in hosting a table at the event please contact KAB at [email protected].

Argyle Senior Citizens Organization President Stella McDaniel and Camp Copass Executive Director Brad Springer.

Argyle Seniors Update
Submitted by Stella McDaniel

The Argyle Seniors enjoyed their lunch and day out at Camp Copass. Bobby Cates, vice president of Camp Copass and pastor of First Baptist Church Argyle, gave a very inspiring message on salvation. Special music was performed by The Haynes Sisters. Comedian Rik Roberts had the auditorium shaking from laughter. Camp Manager Brad Springer said there were over 500 people in attendance that day.

Our next luncheon, for Thanksgiving, will be at noon Friday, Nov. 18. For those who like to come early, we’ll have coffee and donuts ready. We will be honoring Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston and our veterans. Vivian McLain will be speaking on insurance and Kathy Salisbury from Keep Argyle Beautiful will be selling trash grabbers for $25 so be sure to bring money if you want to purchase one.

Our deepest sympathy to our dear friends Jody and John Bellinghausen for the loss of Jody’s brother and their brother-in-law.

Remember, if you have anything that you would like for Mary to put in our newsletter be sure to call her at 940-389-9628 and let her know.

We look forward to seeing all of you for our Thanksgiving luncheon! Be sure to text or call Stella at 940-391-6686 and let her know you are coming.

Happy Thanksgiving!

