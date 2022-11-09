Lantana Update — November 2022

After a pause in operations, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is looking to get back on track in the New Year.

On May 6, 2022, the Foundation temporarily suspended operations after a new board member brought concerns to the Foundation’s legal counsel regarding possible required paperwork that had not been filed with the State of Texas. After extensive research and consultation with several different law firms, including a review of all grant requests for the past several years, it was determined that the Foundation was in full compliance with state guidelines.

The Foundation is in the process of hiring new legal counsel and its goal is to have everything back up and running on January 1, 2023.

The Foundation was created in 2001 by Republic Property Group, the original developer of Lantana. Austin-based Forestar Group acquired Lantana in 2014 and ran the Foundation until 2019, when it handed it off to the resident-run Lantana Cares nonprofit organization.

Funding for the Foundation comes from a one-half of one percent fee on each home sale in Lantana.

Grants to Lantana public schools and Lantana-based nonprofits are distributed by a resident-run board of directors and must be used to “provide activities or infrastructure to support quality of life, including cultural, educational, charitable, recreational, environmental, and conservation activities and infrastructure, that directly and exclusively benefit Lantana,” according to the Foundation’s website.

Donations from the Foundation helped Denton ISD build all three Lantana elementary schools, as well as Harpool Middle School, provide tutoring grants for students and fund the new splash pad at the North Community Event Center. A pending grant will go towards a portion of the new pickleball courts in Lantana.

The Foundation reported a balance of $1,637,301 and grants totaling $898,576 in calendar-year 2020, according to the latest available public tax filing.

Learn more at www.lantanaecf.org.

New Community Manager Named

Insight Association Management and the Lantana Community Association welcomed Rachael Robinson as community manager in October.

Rachael has over 16 years experience in association management, overseeing an array of HOAs; from condominiums, townhomes, single-family and commercial developments. She most recently opened and operated a management company for six years.

Rachael enjoys spending quality time with her four children, traveling, jumping out of perfectly good airplanes (she’s done it once but plans to do so again soon), and watching true crime shows.

Meet Rachael at Coffee with the Manager on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Lantana Visitor’s Center or contact her at [email protected] or 940-728-1660.

New Pizza & Burger Restaurant Coming

Construction is expected to begin soon on the first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza restaurant in Lantana.

The California-based eateries, both founded in the 1950s, are typically found separate and in a fast-casual setting, but Lantana will be getting a unique combined version in one location, said franchise owner Mike Stern, a Lantana resident.

“It’ll have a bar that overlooks the golf course,” Stern said. “And here it’s full service, with a hostess and wait staff. It’ll be a true dining experience.”

The restaurant will be located in a new strip center in Lantana Town Center on FM 407, next to Dutch Bros. Coffee, with an opening planned for late spring 2023.

Luck Be A Lady (Or A Man) At Casino For A Cause

The Lantana Ladies League cordially invites you to join us for an evening of high spirited and high rolling casino gaming and fabulous food and drinks. Come dressed in your favorite cocktail attire and test your luck at Texas Hold‘em, Craps, Roulette or Blackjack and Slots – all while helping us give back to one of our community’s most worthy causes, Cloud 9 Charities!

Cloud 9 Charities helps provide temporary housing to families in our community who are in crisis and need safe shelter.

Your ticket includes casino gaming; a live auction featuring vacation packages for two such as a Wine Country Trip and a Mexico Luxury Getaway; silent auction & casino raffle prizes; wine & whiskey pull; GOLDEN TICKET drawing; Verf’s buffet with heavy appetizers; and open bar featuring wine, beer and signature cocktails courtesy of Dank Vodka.

Mark your calendar to come join us on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane. Tickets are $85 for members, $95 for guests and are available online through Thursday, Nov. 10 at lantanaladiesleague.com or email [email protected]. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information about the Lantana Ladies League, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

– Submitted by Shawna White, LLL Vice President