Saturday, November 5, 2022
Garage maintenance: Why polyuria?

CTG Staff
Celeste and Steve Waldroop want to floor you with their Garage Force business. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Last month we told you that although polyurea and epoxy are similar, polyurea is about 20 times stronger. It is currently the highest performing garage floor coating material on the market, and it will help prevent concrete cracks better than epoxy.

First of all, polyurea coatings are resistant to UV rays. While this might not seem important for your garage (it’s covered by a roof, after all), a lot of natural sunlight still reaches your concrete. This is especially true if you leave your garage door open often or if your garage has windows.

The UV protection will prevent the sun’s rays from damaging the concrete, which will improve its lifespan.

Our team will apply two lawyers of polyurea coating to your floor, and that will prevent any moisture from making it to the concrete beneath it. Water can interfere with the expansion and contraction of concrete, something that will increase the likelihood of developing a crack.

Polyurea also creates a strong surface over your floor. If you drop something heavy, the polyurea will protect the concrete and resist chips, cracks, and scratches. You won’t even have to worry about stains since polyurea is resistant to that as well.

Other Benefits of Polyurea Coatings 

Not only does polyurea improve the strength and longevity of concrete, but it also gives you a lot of design options. In other words, your concrete floor doesn’t have to look like concrete.

You can choose polyurea coatings of all different textures and colors, which makes it a good choice for people with a creative view. And nice designs do more than look pretty. These coatings can increase the value of your home, too.

Can Polyurea Coatings Fix Concrete Damage?

In short, no.

Applying a layer or two of polyurea to your garage floor will not, unfortunately, repair any cracks or dents that are already in the concrete. It will, however, cover those imperfections up and give you a much more beautiful finish on your floor.

But don’t worry. At Garage Force, we don’t leave you with damaged concrete. If we notice any cracks during the installation, we will repair those first. This will prevent the cracks from getting worse with time and will make the polyurea coating look much nicer when it’s dry.

Preventing Concrete Floor Cracks From Ruining Your Garage 

The best way to deal with concrete floor cracks is to prevent them before they have the chance to form. Otherwise, you’ll have a much more expensive and difficult job on your hands.

Are you ready to install one of our polyurea coatings?

We’re happy to help! Don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team at Garage Force to pick your coating and schedule your appointment. We’ll make sure you receive a beautiful, crack-free garage floor!

Previous articleWeir: Professional chef takes over hospitality management of River Walk
