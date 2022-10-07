Argyle navigating railroad crossing closures

Union Pacific is performing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks through Argyle, and that includes closures of three roads at Hwy 377.

The work began Wednesday and will run through the weekend, according to the town of Argyle. Old Justin Road and Harpole Road should be reopened on or before Saturday, and Crawford Road will close after the other roads are reopened. The Crawford work should be done by Monday, if not Sunday. After the work is completed at a crossing, it will remain closed for a brief time as crews smooth the transition with asphalt, according to the town.

Many residents didn’t know about the road closures until after they’d begun.

“The Town recognizes the inconvenience and difficulty in not receiving the closure information in a timely fashion and will work to maintain better communication with Union Pacific moving forward,” the town said in a statement on social media.

Click here for information about the detour routes.