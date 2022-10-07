High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31

Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn its first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points.

East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale Erdman connected with Jason Welch on a 53-yard touchdown pass.

The Panthers made it 14-6, but Flower Mound came right back and scored on a 4-yard pass from Erdman to Grant Satterfield.

The Jags took a 20-14 lead into the second quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Erdman to Walker Mulkey.

Erdman scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak early in the second to extend Flower Mound’s lead to 13 points, before Plano East kicked a field goal.

Erdman and Welch hooked up again on a 23-yard touchdown pass, and Flower Mound led 34-17.

East scored just before the half, and the Jaguars led 34-24 going into the break.

The Panthers scored first in the second half to bring the game to within 3 points, but Peyton Porter scored on a 6-yard run and Erdman scored on an 8-yard keeper to put the game out of reach.

Flower Mound (1-5, 1-2) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Hebron.

Lewisville 15, Plano West 14

It was a chess match for Lewisville and Plano West on Friday night, as Lewisville emerged victorious thanks to some last-second heroics from the Farmers’ kicker.

Freddy Joya booted a 44-yard field goal with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter to give Lewisville a 3-0 lead after one.

West took a 7-3 lead early in the second, but Viron Ellison made it 10-7 Farmers at halftime following a 3-yard touchdown run.

After a scoreless third period, Plano West regained the lead on a touchdown to make it 14-10, but surrendered a safety to cut their lead to two.

Joya then had the moment of the night, when he drilled a 49-yard goal as time expired to lift the Farmers to victory.

Lewisville (5-1, 3-0) will travel to Plano at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14

Argyle jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead and never looked back on Friday night.

Jacob Robinson got things going with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Will Krzysiak to make it 7-0 Argyle less than two minutes into the first quarter.

A minute later, RJ Bunnell scored on an 18-yard run to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead at the end of one.

Following a Lake Dallas safety, John Gailey hit Hunter McFaul on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-0.

Bunnell then scored on a 33-yard run, and following a Lake Dallas touchdown the score was 30-7 Argyle at the break.

Lake Dallas scored once in the second half, but could not threaten a comeback.

Bunnell finished the game with 116 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Argyle (6-0, 2-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at McKinney Emerson.

Northwest 70, Saginaw 0

Northwest cruised on Friday night, blanking Saginaw in a rout.

Kyle Cummings broke a 42-yard touchdown run to get things going for Northwest, and the Texans made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run from Joseph Rivas.

Jake strong then hit Logan Jeskevic on a 9-yard touchdown pass, and Northwest led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Ife Durodoye scored on an 18-yard run to start the second, and Parker Dunmead returned an interception 22-yards give the Texans a 35-0 lead.

Cummings then added another touchdown run for 5 yards and Durodoye scored again on a 16-yard run to make it 49-0 Northwest at the half.

In the third, Cummings scored on a 4-yard run and Durodoye scored on a 2-yard run to make it 63-0 Northwest and in the fourth quarter, Jayden Harrington scored on a 21-yard run to finish out scoring for the night.

Cummings and Durodoye combined for 258 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (4-2, 3-1) will host The Colony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Coppell 38, Marcus 14

Marcus struggled on Friday night, falling to rival Coppell.

The Cowboys took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter before Cole Welliver hit Ashton Cozart on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Following a touchdown and field goal from Coppell, Welliver and Cozart hooked up a second time on a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-14 Coppell heading into the half.

Coppell scored a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 38-14 Cowboys.

Cozart had 122 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns for the Marauders.

Marcus (3-3, 2-1) will host Plano West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.