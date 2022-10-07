High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31
Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn its first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points.
East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale Erdman connected with Jason Welch on a 53-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers made it 14-6, but Flower Mound came right back and scored on a 4-yard pass from Erdman to Grant Satterfield.
The Jags took a 20-14 lead into the second quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Erdman to Walker Mulkey.
Erdman scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak early in the second to extend Flower Mound’s lead to 13 points, before Plano East kicked a field goal.
Erdman and Welch hooked up again on a 23-yard touchdown pass, and Flower Mound led 34-17.
East scored just before the half, and the Jaguars led 34-24 going into the break.
The Panthers scored first in the second half to bring the game to within 3 points, but Peyton Porter scored on a 6-yard run and Erdman scored on an 8-yard keeper to put the game out of reach.
Flower Mound (1-5, 1-2) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Hebron.
Lewisville 15, Plano West 14
It was a chess match for Lewisville and Plano West on Friday night, as Lewisville emerged victorious thanks to some last-second heroics from the Farmers’ kicker.
Freddy Joya booted a 44-yard field goal with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter to give Lewisville a 3-0 lead after one.
West took a 7-3 lead early in the second, but Viron Ellison made it 10-7 Farmers at halftime following a 3-yard touchdown run.
After a scoreless third period, Plano West regained the lead on a touchdown to make it 14-10, but surrendered a safety to cut their lead to two.
Joya then had the moment of the night, when he drilled a 49-yard goal as time expired to lift the Farmers to victory.
Lewisville (5-1, 3-0) will travel to Plano at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14
Argyle jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead and never looked back on Friday night.
Jacob Robinson got things going with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Will Krzysiak to make it 7-0 Argyle less than two minutes into the first quarter.
A minute later, RJ Bunnell scored on an 18-yard run to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead at the end of one.
Following a Lake Dallas safety, John Gailey hit Hunter McFaul on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-0.
Bunnell then scored on a 33-yard run, and following a Lake Dallas touchdown the score was 30-7 Argyle at the break.
Lake Dallas scored once in the second half, but could not threaten a comeback.
Bunnell finished the game with 116 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
Argyle (6-0, 2-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at McKinney Emerson.
Northwest 70, Saginaw 0
Northwest cruised on Friday night, blanking Saginaw in a rout.
Kyle Cummings broke a 42-yard touchdown run to get things going for Northwest, and the Texans made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run from Joseph Rivas.
Jake strong then hit Logan Jeskevic on a 9-yard touchdown pass, and Northwest led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Ife Durodoye scored on an 18-yard run to start the second, and Parker Dunmead returned an interception 22-yards give the Texans a 35-0 lead.
Cummings then added another touchdown run for 5 yards and Durodoye scored again on a 16-yard run to make it 49-0 Northwest at the half.
In the third, Cummings scored on a 4-yard run and Durodoye scored on a 2-yard run to make it 63-0 Northwest and in the fourth quarter, Jayden Harrington scored on a 21-yard run to finish out scoring for the night.
Cummings and Durodoye combined for 258 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in the game.
Northwest (4-2, 3-1) will host The Colony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Coppell 38, Marcus 14
Marcus struggled on Friday night, falling to rival Coppell.
The Cowboys took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter before Cole Welliver hit Ashton Cozart on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Following a touchdown and field goal from Coppell, Welliver and Cozart hooked up a second time on a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-14 Coppell heading into the half.
Coppell scored a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 38-14 Cowboys.
Cozart had 122 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns for the Marauders.
Marcus (3-3, 2-1) will host Plano West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.