Foodie Friday: Elm Fork Taphouse

We have a friend whose son refers to this place as “The Water Tower Restaurant,” which is actually a pretty great way to make sure you never miss it while driving through Hickory Creek on 35E! Elm Fork Taphouse is another concept from local restaurateur, Jim Murray, bringing a little unique take on his passion for traditional, homestyle cooking.

Because it is a ‘taphouse,’ a big part of Elm Fork is its bar. They have no shortage of whiskeys for you to choose from, as well as beers, wines, root beer, and specialty cocktails. They are most proud of their Old Fashioned made the tried and true way with rye whiskey, simple syrup, bitters, and orange. But if you want something light and refreshing, their Blue Bonnet is made with blueberry vodka, lemon juice, and fresh blueberries – a sort of grown-up blueberry lemonade.

We all know Jim and his team take great pride in their food as well and the home cooking you’ll find at Elm Fork does not disappoint.

You’ve heard us talk about Jim’s award-winning Bandidos before. They are pickled jalapeños filled with pepper jack cheese that are wrapped in chicken and bacon served on a bed of their onion and jalapeño strings. The sweetness of the barbecue sauce they come smothered in, combined with the creaminess of the cheese, helps to offset the spiciness of the jalapeño. So even if you consider yourself a spice wimp, you really should try these!

Jim’s restaurants have also become well-known for the Chicken Fried Steak which is perfectly seasoned, battered, and fried and comes served smothered in their house-made gravy along with two of their homestyle sides of your choosing.

Something we’d never tried before are their fajitas. And what sets them apart from fajitas you may order from other restaurants is that their steak fajitas are made with all sirloin, so you’re getting some top-quality meat with tons of flavor. And it all goes perfectly with their homemade guacamole.

And after a delicious homestyle meal, it only feels right to end with some dessert. They offer a Cobbler of the Day that is consistently their best-seller no matter the flavor. Whether it’s peach, apple, blueberry, etc. – you won’t want to leave without trying some!

Every time we visit Jim and his team at one of their restaurants, we are overwhelmed with how much love and passion they have for what they do and the customers they serve. And at Elm Fork Taphouse, they really have created an environment where everyone can feel comfortable – whether you’re bringing the whole family for a meal or you’re just coming to enjoy a drink at the bar.