Harvest Happenings — October 2022

Like most communities, Harvest has several resident groups everything from hunting, crafting, moms, bunco, cancer support, dads, and networking. We love seeing neighbors connecting in areas that interest them.

One of the groups that has seen a ton of growth is our Harvest Networking Group. I asked Whitney Sterling, owner and therapist at Pure Grace Counseling, to share more about the networking group.

“The Harvest Networking group started around four years ago as a small group of business owners that started getting together once a week to network and brainstorm. The group has experienced a lot of growth over the past year. We have three residents who facilitate the group: Elizabeth Hamilton with Elizabeth Hamilton Interiors, Michelle Wilson, who is a utility and service concierge, and myself. At first this group was for Harvest residents only, but we decided to open it up to the surrounding Northlake and Argyle communities to help grow everyone’s business overall. There are a lot of talented individuals that live in and around Harvest and we all support one another so well.

The group has a Facebook page with more than 500 people and our in-person meetings that fluctuate weekly between 15-25 people. This group is different from other networking groups. There is not a set fee to be a part of the group. Rather, it is a place to be intentional with growing yourself and your business as well as helping others. We do business with people that we know, like and trust. Attending the in-person meetings is how this group has intentionally grown.

This is a place where we have helped people start and grow their businesses. For example, Janna Weaver with Janna Weaver Nutrition and Wellness says, “The Harvest Networking Group members have been some of my biggest supporters! When I started my business in 2019, I joined this group not knowing anyone or even where to start with networking. Through the monthly meetings and events, I’ve built strong business relationships, found referral partners, and have been given multiple opportunities to showcase my business and services. As a new entrepreneur I’ve gained insight, skills and made connections that have elevated my business in ways that I would not have been able to do on my own.”

Sometimes being a solo business owner can be isolating and stressful. This is a group where we help brainstorm with each other and provide education and support. Our motive is to connect other business owners, to empower business owners, and to encourage business owners. We meet every Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at Tea Xetera in Northlake Commons. We typically have a business owner sponsor each month where they run the meetings for that month.

We also do evening business mixers every quarter in the community where we invite everyone to come and meet and learn about our local businesses. The next mixer is Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Argyle Med Spa in Northlake Commons. To contact us for further information our email is [email protected]. If you are a business owner please join our Facebook page: ‘Harvest Networking Group’ as this is the best way to stay up to date with details about the group.”

We appreciate Whitney, Elizabeth and Michelle who work hard not only on their businesses but to also collaborate to see other local businesses grow. They exemplify #harvestbettertogether perfectly.