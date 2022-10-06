Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2022

What comes to mind when we think about October? Cooler days, crisp apples, pumpkin everything. The other day as I was doggedly working through my task list for the week prior to leaving for a trip, it came to my mind that the year is three quarters over. Those plans to run another race and get back to online French lessons are awaiting a first step. To save face, I can recast them as future plans for a time when things are less busy. Ha!

And then I got to thinking that as active adults in a retirement community, in all reality, our lives are three quarters over. No wonder that I want to pack in as much as possible for the remainder. Perhaps that’s why my bigger plans sit on the back burner while I spend my days trying to be productive and doing enjoyable things in the present.

At Robson Ranch, there is always something to do most every day on every level; physical, creative, educational and social. Daily activities can include horseshoes, water volleyball, Tai Chi, table tennis, woodworking, pottery, painting, informative lectures through UNT, bridge, pinochle and poker games, to name just a few.

Robson Ranch residents work on big projects as well that benefit those in need. The Kiwanis Kids clothing drive recently provided 50 large bags of kids’ clothes to the Community Clothes Closet in Justin. These clothes will be given for free to families in Denton County. The Clothes Closet will also distribute a week’s worth of underwear and socks to each child.

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club is hosting their annual Holiday Market offering many one-of-a-kind gifts and merchandise on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.

The After Schoolers are busy preparing for the fall Community Wide Garage Sale on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot. All profits go to encourage and help teachers at Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy, both in Denton ISD.

Empty Bowls of Denton is a fundraising event where ticket holders select a handmade bowl and then enjoy a luncheon of soup and bread. Happy Potters have chosen this effort as their annual project to give back to the community. The Empty Bowl luncheon will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Harvest House in Denton. Tickets can be purchased online at ctsdenton.org/empty-bowls or at the door the day of the event. All proceeds benefit the Denton Community Food Center and Our Daily Bread, together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.

It’s all good if at the end of each day we feel that we made the most of it.