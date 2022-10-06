Mitchell: Keep others in mind as we approach the holidays

As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities.

Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.

Though the official North Texas Giving Day has passed, the need is still great as more individuals seek assistance across all of our Denton County non-profits.

In meetings with our food pantries and other non-profits, we have learned that as more people come to our region, some arrive needing an extra hand to get settled. Others who have been here awhile are facing new challenges never before experienced.

The rising cost of inflation coupled with increasing rents with the high demand for housing have left many struggling to make ends meet. We have learned of some of our elders facing evictions upon lease renewals where monthly payment increases exceed their ability to pay due to fixed incomes. We have also heard about families not having leases renewed after they sought emergency rental assistance through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Our food pantries have shared how new families arrive each week in need of grocery assistance, continuing the increased demand first seen in 2020.

Others continue to grapple with the challenges, needing assistance from a wide assortment of organizations that offer support.

And while all of us are feeling the impacts of higher prices, many of us are more fortunate to have a little extra cash on hand or funds in our checking accounts.

For the cost of one cup of coffee per week, you can help feed a family, provide socks to the homeless, cover tutoring costs for a struggling student or even clothing for a mother who is looking for work to feed her family after escaping from a violent domestic situation.

There but for the grace of God go any one of us. We each face challenges in life and there is no way to avoid them. But, if you will take a moment to reflect on how you were helped in your time of need, it may very well remind you of how important a little bit of help can be.

I sincerely hope that you will consider setting aside a few of those extra dollars to help someone else as we head into the holiday season – a wonderful time of hope and happiness with family and friends.

