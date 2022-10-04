Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes after samples test positive for West Nile

Flower Mound crews will spray for mosquitoes this week because some samples in town tested positive for West Nile virus, the first positive samples in the town this year.

Flower Mound’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed mosquito samples collected in the 5000 block of Timber Creek Road and the 3000 block of Old Settlers Road have tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a news release from the town on Tuesday.

The town has scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified areas on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Spraying operations may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area. Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible.

The town also recommended the following precautionary steps:

Stay indoors during spraying events if possible

If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance

If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution

Close windows

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.