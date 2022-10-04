Butcher shop now open in Argyle

A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle.

Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in the shopping center at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.

Kirkland has been in the cattle business since 2008, after graduating from TCU. Zanzibar Cattle Co.’s ranch is located in Sunset. In 2016, the company began selling its own grass-fed, all natural, antibiotic-free beef.

“That built upon itself, and pretty soon we realized that instead of selling at farmer’s markets half the year, we needed to sell all year round,” Kirkland said.

Z Bar Cattle Co. opened its first location in Keller in 2019, and Kirkland said the company hopes to open a new location every few years because “multiple locations makes the ranch much more efficient,” he said. Argyle was specifically chosen for the business’ second store site.

“Argyle is such a great place, if I didn’t live up at the ranch in Sunset, I would live in or around Argyle,” Kirkland said. “It’s got a little bit of a country feel and great people to be around.”

The high-end angus beef, pork and chicken is sold in a friendly environment where customers are welcome to ask questions and learn more about where their food is coming from and what sets it apart from other meat markets. Custom length and weight of cuts are available, and employees can help customers find new favorites and recommend different ways to prepare their selections.

“The main difference that sets us apart is our customer service,” Kirkland said. “People want a really good product and they want a relationship … Our prices might be a bit higher than some other places but I think certain types of customers are willing and understand a local product of real high quality is gonna cost a little bit more.”

Z Bar Cattle Co. Argyle is closed Sundays and Mondays, and open every other day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.