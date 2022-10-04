Flower Mound voters to consider reauthorizing dedicated sales tax

Next month, Flower Mound voters will decide whether to reauthorize three of the town’s dedicated sales tax measures.

The measures dedicate one-fourth of 1% sales tax to fire control, another quarter of 1% sales tax to crime control and another quarter to street maintenance and specific capital improvement projects. If voters choose to reauthorize all three measures, the town’s current sales tax rate of 8.25% won’t change.

The one-quarter cent sales tax measures were first approved by voters in 2007, and voters have consistently reauthorized them since then, according to a town news release. The measures will appear on Flower Mound residents’ ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting will run from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

