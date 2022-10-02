Sunday, October 2, 2022
'Burr Months'

Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Pumpkin-themed décor and pumpkin spice drinks are a reminder that fall has arrived. In our call center it’s the official countdown to Christmas and Mandy, our very own barista, stocks our coffee “bar” with holiday creamers.

After Halloween a lot of homeowners begin to prepare for the holidays. It’s also a good idea to begin preparing your home for winter.

October is the perfect month to take care of your home maintenance especially when it comes to getting your HVAC and plumbing ready for the “burr” months.

Take the time to take care of the little things like replacing weather stripping and calking. A dirty HVAC filter can restrict airflow so remember to change your air filter. Clean debris at least 2 feet around your outdoor HVAC unit. Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

When it comes to plumbing, make sure to clear your gutters of all debris which helps avoid water damage by promoting proper water drainage.

Everything in home maintenance for the upcoming “burr” months is not DIY. Maintaining your HVAC system is one of them. Not only does regular maintenance keep your warranty intact it can help prevent costly repairs in the long run. Our service includes looking at homeowners’ attic insulation. What we often find is improving the insultation can help lower your overall energy bill.

Out of sight, out of mind. That’s your water heater. You don’t want that 500+ pound gorilla showing up unexpectedly during your holiday festivities. Make sure it is working properly by a plumbing professional before the long haul of the “burr” months.

We make it easy to take care of your maintenance. Pick your date and time when you schedule your service online by visiting ForceHomeServices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.

(Sponsored content)

