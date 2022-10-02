Sunday, October 2, 2022
Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Staying Home Safely

Lori Williams

Most older adults I talk to want to remain in their homes as long as possible. That’s understandable, I want the same for myself! When remaining in your home as you age, it’s critical to make sure your home environment is SAFE.

  1. Start by doing a safety check of your home by looking for:
  • Fall risks, such as cluttered hallways & rooms; remove throw rugs
  • Poor lighting, inside and outside.
  • Absence of grab bars and shower chairs in the bathroom.
  • Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
  1. Invest in an emergency call device. These devices can be lifesavers in the event of a fall or any event that keeps you from being able to get to a phone and call for help.
  2. Know what resources are available should you need more help. Meals on Wheels can provide nutritious meals should you become homebound. Socializing is critical to healthy aging – get involved with your local senior center or YMCA. Home care agencies can provide help with non-medical care needs, such as companionship, transportation to doctor appointments, errands, etc.
  3. Have an open conversation about your wishes with your family members. Have you done your estate planning? Who has Power of Attorney (POA)? Have you let family know where you keep your important documents?

Be aware of the signs that it may be time to move to senior living – dementia, mobility issues/frequent falls, feeling isolated & depressed.

My team and I are always available to answer your questions about home safety and senior living.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

