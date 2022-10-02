Sunday, October 2, 2022
LETTER: Furst Ranch will benefit Flower Mound

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
The Flower Mound Town Council has a tremendous opportunity to approve a multi-faceted 1,000+ Acre Legacy Project for Flower Mound that will enable our town to maximize a truly unique opportunity in this historical growth period of the Metroplex.

Flower Mound Ranch/Furst Ranch – which is Master Plan & SmartGrowth compliant and reflects EXACTLY what the Town visionaries wanted for this land – will bring much-needed commercial, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, services, and housing options to the western part of Town.

By doing so, 1) our Town’s tax base will more closely reflect a healthy balance of commercial vs. residential (currently on a downward trend with commercial representing 22% in FY2020-2021 and only 19% in FY2021-2022 – where it should be 30-35%) which will help keep our residential property tax rate low as the Town continues to provide quality services and amenities to our community; and 2) we’ll have more businesses and services on the western side to serve those residents – keeping our tax dollars in Flower Mound.

The land owner, Jack Furst, who raised his family on this property, has been working diligently with the Town for years to bring forth a plan that is beneficial to all. Win/win/win. He has been consistently collaborative, especially given his vested density rights established via the Rule 11 Agreement in 2006. Those who have been following this development’s evolution will agree the Furst team has made concessions that maintain the overall vision in an effort to seek Town approval for this legacy development that will serve our community for generations to come.

I am hopeful Town Council will see the numerous benefits of approving this development. For those who oppose it, I would challenge them – First: make sure you have ALL of the facts directly from the Flower Mound Ranch/Furst Ranch team – not just the sound bites you may have seen on social media. Second: even if you hold the myopic position of “no-apartments-no-matter-what”- it just simply does not hold up ~ the presence of multi-family is critical to the overall viability of the development but it is insignificant relative to all the good this development will bring to our entire community.

This is a tremendous opportunity for our Town. Let’s do this!

Nicole Smith Woodard
Flower Mound, TX

