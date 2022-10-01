Highland Village City Update — October 2022

Sometimes, when planning events, you never know how successful it will be or even if anyone will attend. Last month I held the first Coffee with the Mayor at Sip Stir Coffee House and I was so surprised by how many of you came to talk with me. Thank you! I will continue to have these events on the first Monday of each month and hope you continue to attend.

I heard from many of you how much you appreciated this opportunity to have casual conversations about issues of importance to you. I plan to provide a summary of the items discussed as I feel it is important to communicate openly and often.

Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled for the first Monday of each month at Sip Stir Coffee House from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. You do not have to arrive at 8:30 and you do not have to stay the entire hour. We are adjusting the set up at the event to aid in better conversations and will continue to tweak as needed. I hope to see you there.

We begin our new fiscal year this month. The city’s ad valorem tax rate will decrease and the rates charged for utility services will remain the same.

The tax rate decreases from $0.56302 to $0.546825. The assessed valuation came in at a 7% increase in property tax revenue, which provides an additional $1,023,465 with most of that available for maintenance and operations.

The 2023 base budget is $20,952,086, which is a 1.7% increase over last year’s budget. A $390,653 supplemental budget is also included. I would like to share with you some of the key initiatives and projects planned for this year.

We know the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park is a popular destination in our community. We had to close it early this summer as the surface had deteriorated beyond our ability to repair it. Included in this budget is funding to replace the surface with a different product and to install fencing for added security and to protect the integrity of the new surface.

As part of the bond approved in 2021, the addition of lit basketball courts and resurfacing of the tennis courts at Unity Park are included this year.

We are very excited about the addition of cabins at Pilot Knoll Park, also included in the 2021 bond, and engineering work will begin this year. Pilot Knoll Park gatehouse will be replaced and the pavilions and picnic areas will be improved.

Our employees provide the services that make Highland Village a special place to live. In order to remain competitive in a tight labor market a 5% increase has been budgeted. An increase in overtime is also included to move police officers to a bi-weekly 84-hour schedule.

Our School Resource program will continue with one officer in Briarhill Middle School and one assigned to the elementary schools. LISD provides 50% funding for one officer and this year has approved an additional 75% funding for the second officer. We are very proud of the great relationship we enjoy with our school district and are thankful to the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp for the additional funding. This funding and our great partnership are examples of how we are all very serious about the safety and security of our schools.

In transportation, the 2021 bond approval includes reconstruction of 28 streets, an overlay for portions of Sellmeyer and Highland Shores Boulevard, and a pedestrian crossing on Highland Shores Boulevard at Community Center Drive. The Chapel Hill Trail connection is going out to bid in early October and we anticipate completion of this connection this year. Additionally, some street improvements in our city are also included in Denton County’s upcoming bond election. More information will be forthcoming on that but I encourage all of our residents to support the bond election in November.

These are just a few of the major projects planned for the year. The full budget is on the city website if you would like to look it over. Our staff takes pride in providing quality service to our residents; it is one of the many reasons you chose Highland Village as your home.

As we look to the future, it is important we consider all new projects and development with the mindset of fiscal responsibility, our community needs and enhancements to our quality of life. To that end, the Our Village, Our Vision project is nearly complete. At the conclusion of the process, the city will have long-range guiding documents for future development including commercial, residential, parks, trails and roadways. The city partnered with McAdams for this process, which has spanned nearly a year.

When I was campaigning in the spring, I frequently said that the next two years will shape what our city looks like for the next two decades. This program is exactly what I was talking about. These types of projects are accomplished in phases. The first phase of the project was the community input phase where we held an open house, online engagement, and meetings with property owners included in the plans. The second phase was the envisioning phase where McAdams gathered all the information provided in the community engagement, meetings with property owners, a resident survey, and an economic market analysis to develop the planning documents. This month the rough drafts of the plans will be presented to Council for discussion and the final plans considered for approval. The plans will be available on SpeakUpHV.com and if residents have feedback on the drafts, I encourage you email members of the city council and/or you can email me directly at [email protected]

One of the things that makes Highland Village a special place to live is the great events we have here. Our Concert in the Park series kicked off at Doubletree Ranch Park on Oct. 1 with Live 80 and continues Oct. 8 with Jukebox Heroes. There will be food and drink trucks and, we hope, cooler weather!

On Oct. 15, the police department and the city are hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. The event will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park in conjunction with our popular Concert in the Park series. We are excited to have the event at this new location to show off our beautiful Doubletree Ranch Park and have the event in a park setting. The TXFallenPD Tribute Event includes the 5K run/walk, an Honor bike race/ride for civilians and first responders, a Kid Ride with a Cop, a police obstacle course, kids zone, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment concluding with the Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band, Texas Flood. You can register for the 5K or the Bike Race now at TXFallenPD.com and up to the day of the event. We will also officially unveil the plaque naming the barn at the park in remembrance of our very own Sgt. Dennis Oliver who passed away on Oct. 2, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19. I hope you’ll consider participating in this event. Since 2008 we have held a bike race and 5k fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of our community, we have contributed over $300,000 to the fund. This year’s fundraising goal is $40,000 and we need your help.

The Highland Village Business Association is also seeking sponsorships for the annual Salute Our Veterans luncheon, which will take place on Nov. 10. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $40, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $20, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $80 for four veterans, $120 for six veterans, etc. In 2021 over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas had their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please forward your sponsorship by Oct. 21 to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch. If you are a local veteran, I would like the opportunity to honor you at this event, just email [email protected] or call 972-899-5105 to make your reservations.

Thank you again for your support, I hope to see you at one of our many October events or at the Coffee with the Mayor on Monday, Oct. 3 at Sip Stir Coffee House.