Double Oak mayor pro tem seeking nomination for mayor

Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson announced Friday that he wants to be considered to fill the town’s vacant mayoral seat.

Johnson was first elected to Double Oak Town Council in May and was soon named mayor pro tem. Within two months, then-Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation following controversy surrounding his use of federal COVID-19 funds, leaving Johnson filling the de facto mayoral role. Now, he is seeking nominations to be appointed mayor for the rest of Beougher’s term, through May 2023.

“I am now putting my name in for a nomination for Interim Mayor because Double Oak is a great community to live in and I believe I can make a difference collaborating with the citizens, the town council and town administration,” Johnson said in a statement. “My family and I have lived in Double Oak since 2005. With my experience as President of a successful manufacturing company, I believe I have the knowledge and experience to lead the town of Double Oak now and in the future.”

Johnson said he and the rest of Town Council “have listened and delivered on what the citizens have asked for” in his short time on council, which has handled “some of the greatest challenges Double Oak has seen as a town.”

“Double Oak will continue to be challenged with infrastructure and pending traffic concerns. It would be my goal as mayor to continue collaborating with citizens and town council, to overcome these and other challenges the town will face in the coming years,” Johnson said. “If nominated and voted in as Interim Mayor, I will continue to lead by example and work towards improved efficiency and effectiveness for how the town business is conducted.”

Former longtime mayor Mike Donnelly announced earlier this month that he also wants to be considered for the position.