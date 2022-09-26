State House candidates to take part in forum at Lewisville High School

Several candidates to represent southern Denton County in the Texas House of Representatives will participate in a candidate forum to be held this week at Lewisville High School.

According to Lewisville ISD, the North Texas Commission and the Flower Mound, Lewisville, Metrocrest and The Colony Chambers of Commerce are hosting the forum to give residents an opportunity to hear directly from candidates for State House Districts 57, 63 and 65, which all represent parts of southern Denton County and Lewisville ISD.

In District 57, Richard Hayes — a lawyer from Hickory Creek — secured the Republican nomination this spring, and he is unopposed by any Democratic candidates. In District 63, former Flower Mound Councilman Ben Bumgarner won a runoff election for the Republican nomination and will now face Democrat Denise Wooten, a psychologist from Flower Mound. And in District 65, former LISD Trustee Kronda Thimesch, a Republican, will face Dem. Brittney Verdell, a 31-year-old Carrollton resident.

The candidate forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Stuver Auditorium at LHS, 1098 West Main St. in Lewisville.