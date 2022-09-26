Another Denton Square staple is closing

McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County.

The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.

“Thank you to the Denton community for all of the support given, all of the memories shared, and all of our time here on the Square,” the business said in a statement on social media.

McBride is the second longtime Denton Square shop to close its doors this month. McNeill’s Appliance closed down a few weeks ago after 58 years on the Square.