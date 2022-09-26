Bartonville surveying residents on Comp Plan

The town of Bartonville is asking residents to complete a survey on the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

The Comp Plan is a policy document that provides guidance for Bartonville’s future growth and development with guiding principles to match our desires to remain a great rural community. The plan is reviewed about every five years and community input is considered as part of that process, according to a town news release.

Residents can fill out the survey here (one survey per household) until 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.