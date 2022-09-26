Monday, September 26, 2022
Pizza shops open in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of MOD Pizza

Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound.

MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.

During the soft opening — called “Bridge Days” — customers can get 50% pizzas, while 100% of sales will go to MOD’s Bridge Fund, an employee relief fund to help MOD staff members in times of crisis, according to a company news release. On Tuesday, the first 50 customers will receive a free MOD-size pizza, and any customers who sign up for MOD rewards through Oct. 27 will receive a free MOD-size pizza for their next visit.

Photo courtesy of Domino’s

In far south Flower Mound, a new Domino’s Pizza location recently opened at 811 International Parkway, Suite 440. Domino’s is offering 20% all menu-priced items ordered online from that location through Oct. 16.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer delicious pizza at a great price to residents around the area,” said Corey McKanna, Flower Mound Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope customers come check out our new store and give us a try, as we look forward to serving them!”

Domino’s in Flower Mound features the pizza theater store design, which is open concept and allows customers to see all the action of pizza-making, from the time it is topped to when it comes out of the oven. The store is looking to hire customer service representatives, delivery drivers and assistant managers, according to a company news release.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

