Pizza shops open in Flower Mound

Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound.

MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.

During the soft opening — called “Bridge Days” — customers can get 50% pizzas, while 100% of sales will go to MOD’s Bridge Fund, an employee relief fund to help MOD staff members in times of crisis, according to a company news release. On Tuesday, the first 50 customers will receive a free MOD-size pizza, and any customers who sign up for MOD rewards through Oct. 27 will receive a free MOD-size pizza for their next visit.

In far south Flower Mound, a new Domino’s Pizza location recently opened at 811 International Parkway, Suite 440. Domino’s is offering 20% all menu-priced items ordered online from that location through Oct. 16.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer delicious pizza at a great price to residents around the area,” said Corey McKanna, Flower Mound Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope customers come check out our new store and give us a try, as we look forward to serving them!”

Domino’s in Flower Mound features the pizza theater store design, which is open concept and allows customers to see all the action of pizza-making, from the time it is topped to when it comes out of the oven. The store is looking to hire customer service representatives, delivery drivers and assistant managers, according to a company news release.