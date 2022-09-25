Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 27 at 4 p.m., a caller reported that two teenage boys were “darting around Country Club Road, throwing rocks and yanking up signs” for about half an hour. A business owner in the shopping center near Hwy 377 said the boys knocked down a pole near the parking lot entrance, and it appeared the boys took off in a gray older model car. The officer was unable to locate the boys, and the pole was put back up.

On July 27 at 4:05 p.m., a caller on Shadow Wood Drive reported that a teenager was speeding through the neighborhood on an ATV. She approached him and told him to slow down, and he then walked up to her truck and cussed at her. An officer was unable to locate the teen.

On July 28 at 9:28 p.m., a caller on Meandering Creek Drive reported that a neighbor’s dog was barking and it can go “in and out of the doggie door at will.” An officer contacted the dog’s owner, who said the doggie door was locked and the dog was now inside.

On July 29 at 10 a.m., a woman stopped by the Argyle police station to show a text she received depicting “a woman posing and requesting to chat online,” and she was concerned it was human trafficking and wanted to alert police. An officer told her that it was a very common spam text and to ignore it.

On July 30 at 10:32 p.m., a caller reported a sofa in the middle of the road on I-35W. There were also multiple cushions in the road, and a truck that had apparently been carrying furniture was pulled over on the side of the road. Within 15 minutes, the couch was cleared from the highway.

On July 31 at 12:08 a.m., an Instacart driver reported that they didn’t see a ditch on Forest Trail and accidentally drove their Toyota Prius into it. Officers were able to help push the car out of the ditch within 12 minutes with minimal effort.

Previous articleStroup: Paperwork – how aptly named
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.