Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 27 at 4 p.m., a caller reported that two teenage boys were “darting around Country Club Road, throwing rocks and yanking up signs” for about half an hour. A business owner in the shopping center near Hwy 377 said the boys knocked down a pole near the parking lot entrance, and it appeared the boys took off in a gray older model car. The officer was unable to locate the boys, and the pole was put back up.

On July 27 at 4:05 p.m., a caller on Shadow Wood Drive reported that a teenager was speeding through the neighborhood on an ATV. She approached him and told him to slow down, and he then walked up to her truck and cussed at her. An officer was unable to locate the teen.

On July 28 at 9:28 p.m., a caller on Meandering Creek Drive reported that a neighbor’s dog was barking and it can go “in and out of the doggie door at will.” An officer contacted the dog’s owner, who said the doggie door was locked and the dog was now inside.

On July 29 at 10 a.m., a woman stopped by the Argyle police station to show a text she received depicting “a woman posing and requesting to chat online,” and she was concerned it was human trafficking and wanted to alert police. An officer told her that it was a very common spam text and to ignore it.

On July 30 at 10:32 p.m., a caller reported a sofa in the middle of the road on I-35W. There were also multiple cushions in the road, and a truck that had apparently been carrying furniture was pulled over on the side of the road. Within 15 minutes, the couch was cleared from the highway.

On July 31 at 12:08 a.m., an Instacart driver reported that they didn’t see a ditch on Forest Trail and accidentally drove their Toyota Prius into it. Officers were able to help push the car out of the ditch within 12 minutes with minimal effort.