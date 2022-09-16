Friday, September 16, 2022
GOOD Thoughts — September 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Magda and Gary Good

September has come.
Your college students have gone.
PostNet is shipping.
Clothing, calculators, & Calgon
So, you need not be trippin’.

Amazon returns. You know where to go…
PostNet is the place…
Just choose the right space.
Do NOT choose the location.
That has the word “STORE”…
Just choose the one that reads “Point” or “Dropoff.”
If you choose one of those,
From here to fore.
You will get a label with a bar code.
And not that QR code.
Your return is simple.
You know what to do….
Bring that label.
PostNet will take care of YOU!

For the past 11 months, I have had so much to say.
I am so honored to share.
I bought PostNet and am here to stay.
My staff… they really do care.
Don’t order online.
Don’t trust your prints or shipments…
To an anonymous bot or big box store.

Which would you rather choose? The veteran-owned, local small business that hires locals that live amongst you and yours … Or, the big box, the normal, the regular course? We appreciate all of you, as each day you bring us the challenges you face. From shipping to your students or printing graduation invitations, PostNet Flower Mound and PostNet Northlake are here to serve you. If you have not stopped by, please make some time.

What have you learned? What can I say? We are here to serve you … here to stay. We can help you with shipping, printing and so much more! Thank you for reading … I cannot express … I am humbled by your attention … We support your success. Come to PostNet … and let us help you support your student’s progress … from first grade to last!

Stop by our Flower Mound or Northlake stores, visit postnet.com/tx243 or postnet.com/tx171, or call 972-544-1230.

(Sponsored content)

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.