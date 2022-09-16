Friday, September 16, 2022
Day Out With Thomas event is pulling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Thomas the Tank Engine

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 & 14-16.

This fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more.

Grab your Party Pass to track your journey and pick up favors at stops along the way. Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor, stop in the party corner for lawn game fun, have a blast in the bubble zone and check out the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag! Get on track for fun and memories!

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine with the Dream Big Tour

WHAT: Day Out With Thomas highlights include:

  • 25-minute Train Ride pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. This year’s train ride features an all-new interactive story where you’ll earn your official Travel Badge sticker by helping Thomas.
  • Activities and entertainment featuring:
    • Party Bash Corner to snap some photos, have a blast in the bubble zone and lawn game fun, and visit our HUGE model train exhibit!
    • Play Pod to play with your favorite Thomas & Friends™ toys and apps, then pick out a temporary tattoo!
    • Photo Opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself!
    • Live Entertainment including animal shows with Wildlife on the Move and magic shows with Marty the Magician! Clown around with Boocoos the Clown and participate in interactive marionette shows with the Dallas Puppet Theater!
    • Outdoor activities like the Sandbox FunDig!, lawn games, bubble zone, and more.
    • Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway
  • Pop-up gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas
  • Food and drinks available on-site for purchase

WHEN: October 7-9 & 14-16, 2022

TIME: Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets here.

 WHERE: Museum of the American Railroad & the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

 Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas are on sale now, and are available here.

Ticket prices are $24 for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are suggested.

For more information and directions, contact the Museum of the American Railroad at 214-428-0101.

For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.

 

(Sponsored content)

