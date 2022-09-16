Friday, September 16, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
7

Guyer 23, Prosper 6

It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal.

The Wildcats then scored with a little over 6 minutes to go in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Ahmed Yussuf to make it 9-0 Guyer after a missed PAT.

Late in the third, Trey Joyner scored on a 27-yard scamper to give Guyer a 16-0 lead.

Prosper scored with 9:01 to play in the game, but Guyer responded with a 7-yard TD pass from Jackson Arnold to Landon Sides to put it away with under 3 minutes left in the game.

Guyer (4-0, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Little Elm.

Argyle 41, Montgomery 20

Argyle cruised past Montgomery on Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run from Landon Farris.

Montgomery tied it up later in the quarter, before Carter Buxton drilled a 57-yard field goal to regain the lead for Argyle.

RJ Bunnell then broke a 53-yard run to extend the Eagles lead to 17-7, and then took a 64-yard run to the house to make it 24-7 Argyle heading into halftime.

Farris scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 31-7 Argyle, and Jacob Robinson then tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Pritts to give Argyle a 38-7 lead.

Buxton kicked another long field goal (45) to make it 41-7 Argyle.

Montgomery rallied late, but could not seriously threaten a comeback.

Argyle (4-0,0-0) will play Memorial High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 in Frisco.

Northwest 37, Brewer 7

The Northwest Texans evened their district record on Friday night, soundly defeating Brewer.

A 23-yard field goal from Trayton Greer gave Northwest a 3-0 lead in the first, and Kyle Cummings extended the lead to 9 on an 8-yard run later in the quarter.

Leddie Thompson then connected with Logan Jeskevic on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-0 Northwest and followed that up with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kenan Reil to give the Texans a 23-0 halftime lead.

Brewer then made one trip to the end zone to make it 23-7, but Northwest came back and scored on a 4-yard run from Ife Durodoye to make it 30-7.

Thompson then hit Jeskevic on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 37-7 Northwest to finish the game.

Northwest (2-2, 1-1) will be in its bye week next weekend.

Liberty Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 13

Jason Witten’s Warriors improved to 3-1 on Friday night, pounding Grapevine Faith.

LCS jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a safety in the first quarter, and made it 8-0 when Luke Thompson scored on a 64-yard touchdown reception.

The Warriors made it 15-0 when Brady Janusek caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, but the Lions answered with a touchdown of their own to cut Liberty’s lead to 8 points.

Jacob Vaughan hooked up with Janusek a second time on a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-7 Liberty, and scored again on a 9-yard pass from Vaughan to Quinton Brown to take a 29-7 lead into the half.

Janusek scored again on a 5-yard run in the third to make it 36-7 Liberty.

Faith got on the board again in the fourth, but Liberty Came right back and scored on a 2-yard run from Janusek.

Vaughan then completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Brisker to end the scoring for the night.

Vaughan threw for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns on the evening, and Janusek finished with 198 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Liberty Christian (3-1,2-2) will host Bishop Lynch at a time to be determined on Sept. 24.

Previous articleGOOD Thoughts — September 2022
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.