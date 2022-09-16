High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 23, Prosper 6

It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal.

The Wildcats then scored with a little over 6 minutes to go in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Ahmed Yussuf to make it 9-0 Guyer after a missed PAT.

Late in the third, Trey Joyner scored on a 27-yard scamper to give Guyer a 16-0 lead.

Prosper scored with 9:01 to play in the game, but Guyer responded with a 7-yard TD pass from Jackson Arnold to Landon Sides to put it away with under 3 minutes left in the game.

Guyer (4-0, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Little Elm.

Argyle 41, Montgomery 20

Argyle cruised past Montgomery on Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run from Landon Farris.

Montgomery tied it up later in the quarter, before Carter Buxton drilled a 57-yard field goal to regain the lead for Argyle.

RJ Bunnell then broke a 53-yard run to extend the Eagles lead to 17-7, and then took a 64-yard run to the house to make it 24-7 Argyle heading into halftime.

Farris scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter to make it 31-7 Argyle, and Jacob Robinson then tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Pritts to give Argyle a 38-7 lead.

Buxton kicked another long field goal (45) to make it 41-7 Argyle.

Montgomery rallied late, but could not seriously threaten a comeback.

Argyle (4-0,0-0) will play Memorial High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 in Frisco.

Northwest 37, Brewer 7

The Northwest Texans evened their district record on Friday night, soundly defeating Brewer.

A 23-yard field goal from Trayton Greer gave Northwest a 3-0 lead in the first, and Kyle Cummings extended the lead to 9 on an 8-yard run later in the quarter.

Leddie Thompson then connected with Logan Jeskevic on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-0 Northwest and followed that up with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kenan Reil to give the Texans a 23-0 halftime lead.

Brewer then made one trip to the end zone to make it 23-7, but Northwest came back and scored on a 4-yard run from Ife Durodoye to make it 30-7.

Thompson then hit Jeskevic on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 37-7 Northwest to finish the game.

Northwest (2-2, 1-1) will be in its bye week next weekend.

Liberty Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 13

Jason Witten’s Warriors improved to 3-1 on Friday night, pounding Grapevine Faith.

LCS jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a safety in the first quarter, and made it 8-0 when Luke Thompson scored on a 64-yard touchdown reception.

The Warriors made it 15-0 when Brady Janusek caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, but the Lions answered with a touchdown of their own to cut Liberty’s lead to 8 points.

Jacob Vaughan hooked up with Janusek a second time on a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-7 Liberty, and scored again on a 9-yard pass from Vaughan to Quinton Brown to take a 29-7 lead into the half.

Janusek scored again on a 5-yard run in the third to make it 36-7 Liberty.

Faith got on the board again in the fourth, but Liberty Came right back and scored on a 2-yard run from Janusek.

Vaughan then completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Brisker to end the scoring for the night.

Vaughan threw for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns on the evening, and Janusek finished with 198 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Liberty Christian (3-1,2-2) will host Bishop Lynch at a time to be determined on Sept. 24.