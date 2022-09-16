Ride for Kids

By Celeste Waldroop

Our youngest daughter, Sydney, is a brain tumor survivor. When she was 7 years old, she was diagnosed with a condition the doctor said was almost certainly caused by a brain tumor.

Sydney had several MRI’s and various other tests at the time, but the doctors could not find a tumor. We suspect it was too small to detect on imaging, but just large enough to present side-effects.

Throughout Sydney’s childhood, we chased one symptom after another. Fast forward through all the medical struggles she and we faced as she went through her teens and in 2017, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The doctors knew it was slow growing and suspect it had been present for 10 to 15 years. They also knew it was hereditary and asked Steve and me to interview our families. Sure enough, my mother has family members that have suffered as a result of a brain tumor. Sydney survived the surgeries needed to remove the tumor and is now a thriving mom with a 5-month-old of her own.

Without the benefit of the research done by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Foundation (PBTF), Sydney’s doctors might not have known how best to proceed with her treatment. It is because of this research her team of doctors knew so much about her tumor before she ever went into surgery. This extensive research is also how her doctors know to re-test Sydney every year, as they are certain it will return. If they can catch it early enough next time, Sydney may have different options for treatment.

Through partnerships with leading medical institutions, organizations, families, and individuals, PBTF has funded $46 million in scientific discovery and connects thousands of families each year with patient and family education, financial relief, and a thriving community of support.

As the owners of Garage Force DFW North West, it has been our desire to raise awareness and support for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Foundation. This year there are 23 rides across the country to help raise funds.

Please joins us for the 2022 Dallas Fort Worth Ride for Kids on Sunday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at Fort Worth Indian Motorcycle, 3008 W. Normandale St., Fort Worth, TX 76116. Visit team.curethekids.org/team/423979

Sydney, and now, her son, is why this charity is close to our hearts and we will continue to be a part of it.