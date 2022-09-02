Flower Mound High School accepting Hall of Fame nominations

Flower Mound High School is accepting nominations for the FMHS Hall of Fame, a Lewisville ISD spokesperson said Friday.
Criteria to be considered for this award include:
- Graduate of FMHS
- Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years
- Achievements in their chosen field
- Service to community and/ or country
- Personal Accomplishments
- Contributions to society
- Role model for youth
If you know of a deserving alumnus who fits the criteria for the honor, nominate them no later than Sept. 9.
The Flower Mound High School Hall of Fame Alumni may be viewed here.