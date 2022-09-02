Flower Mound High School accepting Hall of Fame nominations

Flower Mound High School is accepting nominations for the FMHS Hall of Fame, a Lewisville ISD spokesperson said Friday.

Criteria to be considered for this award include:

Graduate of FMHS

Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years

Achievements in their chosen field

Service to community and/ or country

Personal Accomplishments

Contributions to society

Role model for youth

If you know of a deserving alumnus who fits the criteria for the honor, nominate them no later than Sept. 9.

The Flower Mound High School Hall of Fame Alumni may be viewed here.