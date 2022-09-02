Police, troopers stepping up enforcement through Labor Day weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to drive safely this long holiday weekend, as its troopers — and other area police officers — will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement.

In an effort to reduce crashes, the Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement Friday through Monday, according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers are looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law, among other traffic violations.

“Safety must always come first,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “That is especially true when more people are out on the roads, like Labor Day weekend. Please remember to do your part by paying attention, buckling up and obeying all traffic laws.”

Other area police departments — including Lewisville — are also stepping up their DWI and traffic enforcement for the weekend.