High School Football Scoreboard

Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Guyer and Aledo exchanged scores in the first six minutes of the first half, but then things got out of hand as Guyer ran away from Aledo by a score of 44-14.

Guyer jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from Jackson Arnold.

Aledo answered with a touchdown of its own and the game was 7-7 until late in the first quarter.

With 3:31 remaining in the first, Ford Stinson kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Wildcats and three minutes later Arnold connected with Josiah Martin on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-7 Guyer heading into the second.

Early in the second quarter, Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 7-yard pass and with 5:55 remaining in the half, Trey Joyner scored on a 3-yard run.

Arnold then hooked up with Landon Sides a second time, this time for 52 yards, to make it 37-7 at the break.

Aledo managed to score a touchdown in the third to make it 37-14, but the Wildcats answered in the fourth with a 23-yard pass from Arnold to Martin.

Arnold passed for 353 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game, while Sides finished with 138 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns and Martin had 124 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Guyer (2-0, 0-0) will host Lancaster at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Southlake Carroll 38, Marcus 7

The Marauders mustered just one trip to the end zone on Friday night, as they came up short against Southlake Carroll.

The Dragons led 14-0 until early in the second quarter when Cole Welliver connected with Ashton Cozart on a 90-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 Southlake.

Carroll scored again late in the second quarter and led 21-7 at halftime.

It was all Dragons in the second half to finish out the game.

Cozart finished the game with 108 yards receiving and Isaac Khattab had 101 yards receiving for the Marauders.

Marcus (0-2, 0-0) will host Euless Trinity at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Episcopal School of Dallas 20, Liberty Christian 17

The Warriors lost a tough one on Friday night when Episcopal School of Dallas kicked a go-ahead field goal with 33 seconds remaining to get the win.

Episcopal School took a 7-0 lead early, before Liberty tied it up on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Vaughan to Michael Stump.

Stump then kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Liberty, and the Warriors followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Vaughan to Quinton Brown to give the Warriors a 17-7 lead in the third.

Episcopal School then scored 13-unanswered points to win the game.

Liberty Christian (1-1, 0-0) will play Lubbock Trinity Christian at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Lake Highlands 27, Flower Mound 17

The Flower Mound Jaguars struggles continued on Friday night, as they could not get past Lake Highlands.

Lake Highlands scored on a field goal with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter, before Abraham Candelaria tied it up on a 24-yard field goal to tie the game up.

Lake Highlands scored again, but Flower Mound answered with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Yale Erdman to Grant Satterfield.

The Wildcats regained the lead late in the third quarter and added 10 more points to make it 27-10 in their favor.

Erdman and Satterfield hooked up again on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10 point game with 5:58 to play in the fourth, but the Jaguars could not complete the comeback.

Flower Mound (0-2, 0-0) will host McKinney at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

McKinney North 47, Northwest 39

Northwest lost a slugfest to McKinney North on Friday night, coming up one score short at the end.

The Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Jake Strong connected with Kenan Reil on a 62-yard pass to make the game 10-6, and followed that up with a 4-yard run from Kyle Cummings to take a 13-10 lead.

McKinney North scored 21 unanswered points to make it 31-13, but Strong hit Reil again on a 37-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 11 points.

The Bulldogs scored again, but Northwest came right back on a 24-yard keeper from Strong, making it 38-27 McKinney North early in the fourth.

The two teams traded scores twice until the last minute of the game, with the Texans scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Strong to Logan Jeskevic and 4-yard pass from Leddie Thompson to Kyle Cummings.

Strong passed for 356 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (1-1, 0-0) will host Aledo at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Coram Deo 62, Greenhill 0

Coram Deo in Flower Mound cruised to a shutout on Friday night over the Greenhill School.

The Lions will travel to the Tolar School at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.