Friday, August 26, 2022
Foodie Friday: Baja Cantina Roanoke

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
We’re back this week visiting with Tony and Gloria Segovia, a father-daughter restaurant team who have “taken the corner” (quite literally) of Roanoke’s famous downtown restaurant scene. We first visited them at Dizzy Lucy’s and now we’re checking out Baja Cantina which is right next door.

The concept for Baja Cantina comes from a desire the Segovias had to share their culture and outlook in life with their community. They really hope that when you walk through their doors, you’ll embrace that “Baja” lifestyle by relaxing, enjoying some food, and spending time with those people you care about most.

And if living the “Baja” lifestyle means I get to enjoy food like theirs, sign me up all the time!

When you think about Baja cuisine, we’re guessing the first thing that comes to mind are fish tacos. At Baja Cantina, that’s obviously one of their best sellers. Their Baja fish tacos come with either beer-battered or grilled fish (we’d definitely recommend you try their beer-battered), cabbage, their tomato Baja sauce, and avocado. With the beer-battered fish you get the perfect richness of the batter complimented by the lightness of the cabbage and the Baja sauce.

Another of their best-sellers are their Carnitas which are roasted for hours in their special marinade and then come served with pickled onions, salsa verde, avocado, radishes, and tortillas so you can build your own tacos.

And if you like some traditional Tex-Mex choices, you’ll love their huge nachos which you can order with the protein of your choice. And you can even upgrade them to the Piggy size if you’re feeling extra hungry.

Besides their incredible food, Baja Cantina has also become well-known for their house margaritas which you can order frozen or not.

Next time you’re looking for a fun place to spend an evening, a weekend, or lunch, we’d argue you can’t go wrong by visiting Roanoke and checking out Baja Cantina. You just might feel like you’re on vacation for a few hours!

