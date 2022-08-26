Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant

The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50.

Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given.

“He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement. “Sgt. Murphy was loved by his subordinates and was always available to them, and ensured they had the tools to do their job. He was someone who let the officers know they could depend on him if they needed immediate attention. Sgt. Murphy’s hard work and dedication never went unnoticed, and he received commendations along with a Meritorious Award at the Double Oak Police Department’s first annual Police Banquet.”