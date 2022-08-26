Friday, August 26, 2022
Wear purple Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Reacting to Opioid Overdose

Winning the Fight, a Flower Mound nonprofit that supports youth and families struggling with drug addiction, is asking residents to wear purple on Wednesday to help bring awareness to the crisis of drug overdose.

Wednesday International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who died from a drug overdose and to promote awareness of the pervasive issue. According to the CDC, more than 107,000 people died in the United States from substance use in 2021, many due to fentanyl poisoning.

The color purple is internationally known as the color that represents addiction and the recovery movement, according to a news release from Winning the Fight, which is lighting the community up purple and would like your help.

“Purple lapel ribbons, purple wrapped trees and purple lights can help bring awareness to our community, as this is one of the world’s worst health crises,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Education is needed to help stop the stigma of addiction and overdose. Join us in wearing purple on Aug. 31 and remember, addiction is a disease, not a moral failure.”

After being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic for two years, the Denton-based Reacting to Opioid Overdose organization will again host the North Texas Overdose Awareness Day event from 6-8 p.m. on the lawn of the Courthouse-on-the-Square in Denton, according to a news release. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will welcome the community and read a proclamation declaring that day as North Texas Overdose Awareness Day. The courthouse and Denton skyline will light up purple in support of the event, and there will be more than 40 resource tables, featured speakers, food, music, memorial ceremony and more at the free event.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

