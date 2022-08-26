From the Firehouse — August 2022

August is National Back to School Safety Month and as children in our community return to school, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to share bus transportation safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.

Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone, or bus stop.

In June, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 265 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:16.

