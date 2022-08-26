Friday, August 26, 2022
From the Firehouse — August 2022

Mac Hohenberger Fire Chief, ESD #1

August is National Back to School Safety Month and as children in our community return to school, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to share bus transportation safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

  • Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.
  • Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.
  • Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone, or bus stop.

In June, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 265 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:16.

We would like to remind our citizens to sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.