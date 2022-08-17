Flower Mound approves $9.4M for road projects

During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved contracts for two roadwork projects totaling about $9.4 million.

Most of the funds will go toward Phase 2 of the Rippy Road project. Phase 1 of the Rippy Road project was completed several years ago. Phase 2 begins at the Pecan Meadows intersection and extends south and east to 300 feet west of FM 2499.

Phase 2 includes improving 2,500 linear feet of the two-lane asphalt road to a two-lane concrete road, as well as 2,000 linear feet of 12-inch water line, enclosed storm water collection system and re-grading ditches along Cottonwood Drive to improve drainage. The road work is necessary because of significant pavement and sub grade failures, and the existing water line is substandard in size and material, according to town staff.

Town Council approved a contract with XIT Paving & Construction for over $7.4 million. It will be fully funded by the TIRZ. Construction is expected to begin as early as next month and is expected to take about a year to complete.

After approving Rippy Road, the council approved a construction agreement for nearly $2 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Lopo Road and Wood Creek Circle project. The project includes reconstruction of Lopo Road, Lopo Circle and Wood Creek Circle, which have experienced pavement failures and the existing water and sewer lines have had maintenance issues. Construction is expected to begin as early as next month and be completed around April 2023.