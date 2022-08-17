Public input meeting about Hwy 377 development to be held in Argyle

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program of Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting will be held later this month about a proposed commercial development on Hwy 377.

PACE meetings are called by developers/applicants to present their plans for property in Argyle, answer questions and hear feedback from residents. At this PACE meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Argyle Town Hall, residents can meet with the developer and engineers on a proposed development for a 10-acre parcel in the southeast corner of Hwy 377 and Rusk Street.

As of Wednesday, the developer has not made any formal submittal, but it has provided an illustrated concept plan showing several commercial buildings of 5,000 to 7,000 square feet, as well as one 15,000-square-foot building that would be half retail and half restaurant.