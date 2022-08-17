Woman charged with murder in husband’s drowning in Denton

The Denton Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly drowned her husband in a creek.

A 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a man who appeared to be dead in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene, according to a news release from Denton PD.

Dora Alvara Maldonado, 44, initially told officers that a man she didn’t know was involved in her husband’s drowning. She later told detectives that that wasn’t true, that she had drowned her husband, whose identity has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in the City of Denton Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.