Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.

Even in retirement, we can be challenged with work-life balance issues that are largely a result of our own making. Former workaholics must stay busy. That’s why some of us moved to an active adult community. There are almost 100 clubs at Robson Ranch. They have officers and members who plan, promote and participate in activities. We have amenities that lure us out of our homes every day. We can simply walk out our door to find ways to exercise. How can we not feel guilty if we don’t? My children, who have 30-plus years until their retirement, roll their eyes when I try to explain. Yes, I volunteer to do these activities. I fill my days to the point that my iPhone calendar is as central to me in retirement as my Outlook calendar was in my working life prior to retirement. I like it just fine. I am not alone, based on the variety of activities that are always on the horizon at Robson Ranch.

Much of the community is either helping to make our annual Robson Olympics in September, the best one ever or preparing to participate in the sport of their liking. Of course, there will be golf, bocce, and horseshoe tournaments. We will have our very own Iron Man/Woman Competition. Also included are Bolo Toss and Bicycle Poker Scavenger Hunt, which sound really interesting.

Our Kiwanis Club sponsors events every month to carry out their mission of caring for and connecting to kids primarily in the Denton community but also worldwide. Robson Ranch residents participate in mentoring at area schools, encouraging young people to step up. Kiwanis holds silent auctions, a Salvation Army kettle drive, helping at various shelters, and the list goes on. These events and more fill our calendars with meaningful activities.

We manage to find time to socialize with friends and family, have game nights and host patio parties. It’s no wonder our dance cards are perpetually full. Could we dial it back? Of course. However, we are blessed to periodically just get away from it all, if that is our preference!