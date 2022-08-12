Kaylen’s Fight Golf Tournament to raise funds for babies in area NICUs

A local nonprofit supporting babies in North Texas Neonatal Intensive Care Units will host a charity golf tournament next month to raise more funds for babies in the NICU.

Angela Kirby founded Kaylen’s Fight to honor her daughter Kaylen, who died in 2018 from hydros fetalis. Kaylen’s twin sister, Kamdyn, spent 63 days in the NICU due to premature, but she is now a thriving, healthy 4-year-old girl, thanks in part to the care and support she received while in the NICU.

Argyle-based Kaylen’s Fight’s mission is to assist families during NICU stays and provide ongoing support to NICUs, ensuring that each family has the best possible experience during their difficult time.

“In three years, we have jump started the Beads of Courage program, donated goodie bags for holidays, created bereavement boxes for families experiencing infant loss, and provided care packages for over 150 families with prolonged NICU stays,” Kirby said in an email. “In 2021, due to the generous contribution from our sponsors, we were able to provide the NICU with a $25,000 donation for a much needed Glidescope, which helps visualize even the tiniest of airways when they require assistance with breathing.”

This year, Kaylen’s Fight has an even bigger goal — providing a local NICU with a transport isolette, a piece of medical equipment that allows babies to safely travel within the hospital for various tests and procedures that are not located in the NICU. The isolette has the capability of providing life saving interventions in emergency situations, and one costs about $120,000.

Kaylen’s Fight is hoping to reach its goal with funds raised from its annual golf tournament, scheduled for Sept. 10 at Bear Creek Golf Club in Dallas. The organization says there will be celebrity golfers, a helicopter ball drop, raffle items, prizes and silent and live auctions.

In addition to tournament participants, the nonprofit is seeking sponsors and donations for a raffle.

“Contributions you make to Kaylen’s Fight have a direct impact on families with babies fighting their way to health and will allow us to pursue our eventual goal of funding research to cure hydrops,” Kirby said.

Click here for more information.