No, they’re not expanding McMakin/Shiloh Road, but they will realign intersection

Denton County has no plans to expand McMakin Road or Shiloh Road, as some residents hoped and others feared, but there are plans to realign two three-way intersections into one four-way intersection.

The county is working on a proposed Transportation Improvement Program bond to fund over 100 road construction projects, including new roads and reconstruction projects. According to the office of Dianne Edmondson, Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Double Oak submitted a request for improvements to McMakin/Shiloh Roads from FM 1171 to FM 407, which borders Bartonville and Double Oak in west Flower Mound. Double Oak requested to replace the asphalt roadway with concrete, add shoulders and soften the curve in the road. The Bartonville Town Council, however, opposed any expansion and resurfacing of the road, and posted a public notice on its website to say as much.

Edmondson said this week, though, that the road only falls in Flower Mound’s jurisdiction, and “it got mixed up including Bartonville and Double Oak.” The issue with the two smaller towns was cleared up at this week’s TRIP 22 public workshop, she said.

The only plans for the road, Edmondson said, is centered on two small roads — Hawk Road and Kings Road — that each form three-way-stop intersections near each other on Shiloh. Hawk Road will be redirected to connect to Shiloh directly across from Kings, forming a four-way intersection, a plan that Flower Mound agrees with, she said. No timetable for the project has been announced.