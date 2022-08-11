Bartonville Town Update — August 2022

It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.

The Bartonville Traffic Committee was created by Town Council at its Special Meeting on July 26. This committee is comprised of the Mayor and up to two members of the Town Council, as well as three regular and two alternate positions filled by residents. The purpose of the Committee is to research, develop, and recommend ways and means of improving traffic conditions for safety such as cut-through traffic and speeding to the Town Council. Agendas for this committee will be posted on the Town’s website and meetings will be open to the public.

The Town Council is currently working on the 2022-2023 proposed budget. As part of the budget process the Town Council will review proposed road projects for the upcoming year, allocate funding for staffing and services, technology upgrades and special projects and events. A budget work session will be held prior to the regular meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. and the proposed budget will be posted on the Town’s website by August 19. The Town Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday, September 6th at 7 p.m. Formal adoption of the budget and tax rate will be conducted at the September 20 meeting.

As part of the annual road projects, microsurfacing will be performed on Glenview, Shiloh, Briarwood, Coyote Court, Wolf Run, Green Oaks, and Post Oak Roads. Spot repairs and crack sealing will begin within the next month ahead of the microsurfacing that is anticipated to occur in late September. Microsurfacing is a thin maintenance treatment used on pavement surfaces to reduce water infiltration and provide skid resistance, as well as minimize aging, weathering, and oxidation. This process can extend the life of a road for up to 10 years.

The Town is continuing to accept applications for the Bartonville Community Development Corporation. Now is your chance to get involved and serve at the local level. Please visit the Town’s website for more information.

I am pleased to announce that the Town of Bartonville administration office and police department will be fully staffed this month and Town Hall will be returning to normal operating hours on August 15. We welcome our new administrative staff Cathy Welborn and Andrea Carpenter and our new police officers James Martin and Colby Scudder.

Due to the drought and continued dry weather conditions, Denton County has issued a Burn Ban. Please check the Town’s website or call the Fire Marshal at 940-349-2840 before engaging in any activity that could potentially spark a wildfire. Together we can get through this challenging time and help protect life and property.

New Bartonville Businesses



Marty B’s Coffee Co., located next to Marty Bs, is now open featuring their own brand of coffee, smoothies, pastries, brisket breakfast tacos, coffee cocktails and more.

Trio’s Italian Grille is now open in the former Palermo’s space located in Bartonville Town Center.

New Subdivisions Under Construction



Trifecta Estates – Infrastructure for this subdivision was recently accepted by the Town Engineer and it is anticipated that new residential permit applications should be submitted soon. This subdivision includes eight two-acre residential lots on just over 20 acres.

Hudson Ranch – Final acceptance of the infrastructure for this subdivision is anticipated the week of August 1st. This subdivision includes 33 two-acre residential lots on approximately 85 acres.

Eagle Ridge – Construction on the infrastructure continues. This subdivision includes 38 two-acre residential lots on 87 acres.

Do not miss any exciting news or updates, please visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates from “Notify Me.” In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]